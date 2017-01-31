Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-2
Watford
Iwobi (58')
Paulista (21'), Monreal (25'), Sanchez (86')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kaboul (10'), Deeney (13')
Prodl (66'), Okaka (88'), Cleverley (92')

Petr Cech: 'Arsenal defeat to Watford is a huge setback'

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits that his side's 2-1 home defeat to Watford is a "huge setback" for their title hopes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 13:08 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted that his side's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford last night was a "huge setback" to their title hopes.

The Gunners found themselves two goals down inside 15 minutes at the Emirates Stadium - a deficit they were unable to recover despite Alex Iwobi pulling one back for the hosts in the second half.

The result sees Arsenal slip down to third in the Premier League table, now nine points adrift of Chelsea, and Cech acknowledged that his side were punished for a lacklustre start to the match.

"This was a huge setback because this was the game we wanted to win. We wanted to put ourselves in a better position going into the weekend. I always say that at this level you cannot play 80 minutes, or 85. You have to play 90 minutes with full concentration and everybody on top of their game," he told Arsenal Player.

"We were second best in the first half. We made so many bad passes, we lost every challenge, we were simply second best, as I said. In the second half we improved, we had a lot of chances. I thought we were brilliant second half, but obviously we only scored one goal.

"We had a very bad start. We were unlucky with the first goal when it takes a big deflection and it goes in. Obviously it gave a lot of hope and motivation to Watford's side because this was something that lifted them up.

"But then I think we didn't play well at all. It was too much for us to take in the first half and it's very hard to say why because we were prepared. We were on back-to-back wins, important wins, we had the momentum after the Burnley game and obviously the Southampton game went completely our way, exactly the way we wanted."

Arsenal face league leaders Chelsea on Sunday looking to cut the gap at the top of the table back to six points.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'We were not mentally prepared'
>
View our homepages for Petr Cech, Alex Iwobi, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Younes Kaboul in action for Watford on October 1, 2016
Younes Kaboul: 'Arsenal could not live with us'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-2 Watford - as it happened
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech: 'Arsenal defeat to Watford is a huge setback'
Dortmund rubbish Reus, Arsenal linkExtent of Ramsey's injury uncertainWenger: 'We were not mentally prepared'Arsenal defender seals Birmingham loan switchArsenal left-back Bola joins Notts on loan
Result: Watford stun Arsenal to end barren runArsenal defender to join Birmingham?Kaylen Hinds signs new Arsenal dealAubameyang hints at Dortmund exitSchlupp wages 'scuppered Jenkinson move'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version