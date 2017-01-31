Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane: 'Jack Rodwell should have been sent off'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell should have seen red for his challenge on Mousa Dembele.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has claimed that Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for his reckless challenge on Mousa Dembele in Tuesday night's clash at the Stadium of Light.

During the goalless draw, Rodwell lunged in knee high on Dembele and was nowhere near the ball in the process, but only received a booking.

Heung-min Son was also in the wars as he suffered a big gash on his leg during the very physical encounter between the two Premier League sides.

The two dropped points prevented Tottenham from closing down the gap on league leaders Chelsea, who have a nine-point advantage at the top.

Antonio Conte's side were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool at Anfield, while Tottenham's North London rivals Arsenal also failed to win as they were beaten 2-1 by Watford.

"No-one expected Arsenal to drop points. Liverpool and Chelsea, no-one knew either way but we definitely see it as a missed opportunity to gain some ground," The Mirror quotes Kane as saying. "You could say the other team were physical. I think there were some decisions on that pitch that were very surprising.

"I think Mousa getting kicked knee-high on the pitch... kicking someone knee-height on purpose like that, I think's a dangerous tackle and for me I think it's definitely a red card.

"There's another one. Sonny's got a big gash going down his shin where the guy's kicked the ball and followed through onto his shin. Yes it's physical but then I think we have to be protected as well. It was a disappointing night."

Tottenham move back to second in the table, with just six points separating second from sixth.

