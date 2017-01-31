Liverpool come from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea in Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum cancelled out David Luiz's first-half free kick as Liverpool came from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea in Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool remain fourth in the table on 46 points, while Chelsea, who missed a penalty late on through Diego Costa, have stretched their lead at the summit to nine points after Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both dropped points against Sunderland and Watford respectively.

© SilverHub

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was able to recall Nathaniel Clyne following a rib problem, but Sadio Mane, rushed back from Africa Cup of Nations duty, was only on the bench for the Reds.

As for Chelsea, all the big guns returned following their FA Cup clash with Brentford at the weekend, with the only surprise selection seeing Willian handed a start in the front three in place of Pedro.

As expected, it was the home side that took control of the possession in the early exchanges, but Chelsea were comfortable sitting deep and absorbing the pressure from Liverpool in the opening 10 minutes of action.

It took until the 12th minute for Klopp's side to register a shot on target and Wijnaldum's long-range effort brought a smart save from Thibaut Courtois as Chelsea continued to sit deep and show little attacking ambition.

It was the league leaders that took the lead in the 25th minute, however, when Luiz found the bottom corner with a free kick from distance. Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was seemingly expecting Willian to take the set piece, but it was Luiz that caught the Belgian by surprise and his effort ended up in the back of the net off the post.

Chelsea, boosted by the opener, came close to a second four minutes later when Willian bent a free kick towards the far post as he searched out Gary Cahill, but Mignolet managed to palm the ball around the post.

Liverpool desperately attempted to put the pressure on the Blues as the first period approached its conclusion, but Wijnaldum's sighter from distance remained the home side's only shot on target in what was a very low-key opening 45 minutes at Anfield.

© SilverHub

The hosts really should have been level in the 49th minute when the ball broke for Firmino inside the Chelsea box, but the Brazilian, who had all sorts of time and space, somehow fired high and wide of Courtois's post.

Antonio Conte's side then had a super chance to double their lead in the 52nd minute when a mistake from James Milner presented Victor Moses with the ball inside the Liverpool box, but the wing-back's effort hit the outside of the post.

Liverpool were much better at the start of the second period though and levelled the scores just before the hour when Wijnaldum headed past Courtois from close range after Milner had recycled the ball at the far post.

Emre Can had a close-range strike blocked five minutes later as Liverpool looked to score a second against a wounded Chelsea, but the score remained 1-1 entering the final 20 minutes of what was a lively second period.

Pedro and Mane were both introduced as Conte and Klopp looked for inspiration off the bench, and Chelsea had a golden chance to regain the lead in the 76th minute when Joel Matip brought Costa to the ground inside the Liverpool penalty area, which saw referee Mark Clattenburg point to the spot.

In the absence of Hazard, it was Costa that stepped up to take the penalty, but Mignolet pulled off a smart save to his right as the two teams remained level heading for the final 10 minutes.

Liverpool were the team pressing for a second in the final stages and Firmino had a golden chance late on, but Chelsea also came close to winning it through Pedro on two separate occasions. Next up for the league leaders is a trip to Arsenal on Saturday, while the Reds will travel to an improving Hull City.