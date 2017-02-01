Borussia Dortmund sporting director brushes aside rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has rubbished rumours linking Marco Reus with a move to Arsenal.

The transfer window is now closed until the summer, but a recent report from WhoScored claimed that the Gunners will swoop for Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves at the end of the season.

German newspaper Bild has also reported that the North London outfit are willing to pay €60m (£51.2m) to clinch the 27-yera-old's signature.

According to ESPN, when asked about the speculation, Zorc told reporters: "I won't waste my time with half-baked stuff. It's not known to me that Marco wants to leave us."

Reus, whose contract expires in 2019, has made just six Bundesliga appearances this season due to injury problems, but has scored two goals and provided three assists.