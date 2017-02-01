New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Dortmund reject rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© AFP
Borussia Dortmund sporting director brushes aside rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 12:08 UK

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has rubbished rumours linking Marco Reus with a move to Arsenal.

The transfer window is now closed until the summer, but a recent report from WhoScored claimed that the Gunners will swoop for Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves at the end of the season.

German newspaper Bild has also reported that the North London outfit are willing to pay €60m (£51.2m) to clinch the 27-yera-old's signature.

According to ESPN, when asked about the speculation, Zorc told reporters: "I won't waste my time with half-baked stuff. It's not known to me that Marco wants to leave us."

Reus, whose contract expires in 2019, has made just six Bundesliga appearances this season due to injury problems, but has scored two goals and provided three assists.

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Arsenal target Marco Reus
>
View our homepages for Marco Reus, Michael Zorc, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Borussia Dortmund reject rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-2 Watford - as it happened
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
Extent of Ramsey's injury uncertainWenger: 'We were not mentally prepared'Arsenal defender seals Birmingham loan switchArsenal left-back Bola joins Notts on loanResult: Watford stun Arsenal to end barren run
Arsenal defender to join Birmingham?Kaylen Hinds signs new Arsenal dealAubameyang hints at Dortmund exitSchlupp wages 'scuppered Jenkinson move'Team News: Coquelin in for Xhaka
> Arsenal Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Borussia Dortmund reject rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints at summer Borussia Dortmund exit
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Report: Arsenal to swoop for Marco Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves
Dortmund 'open to £65m Aubameyang sale'Dortmund beat Real to Isak signatureAubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationTuchel: 'No January move for Zelalem'Tuchel "relaxed" over new Dortmund deal
BVB to move for Arsenal youngster Zelalem?Liverpool, Dortmund fans win FIFA awardResult: Dortmund claim easy win over PSVLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-1 PSV - as it happenedMahrez named African Footballer of the Year
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version