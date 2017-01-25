Boussia Dortmund are thought to be open to the idea of selling forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a £65m deal.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly open to selling sought-after forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a fee of £65m.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a host of top clubs across Europe over the last year following his form for Thomas Tuchel's side, which saw him score 25 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last term and 16 in 15 so far this term.

Real Madrid have been his most aggressive pursuer, while Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona have been credited with an interest, and in recent days reports have suggested that a Chinese side have offered a world-record £127m.

"We can never guarantee that a player will stay with Borussia Dortmund forever, but our strength is to always find new solutions," Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told Kicker TV.

"Auba was our alternative to 'the world ending' after [Robert] Lewandowski's departure. With an €80m (£68.5m) offer, I would be thinking about [club president] Reinhard Rauball and [sporting director] Michael Zorc – if we had one, we would have to get together with Pierre-Emerick [to discuss it].

"We always have to differentiate between situations where there is such an offer, but we have no pressure... I would prefer it if no offer came. [Aubameyang] is definitely good enough to go to an even bigger club. There are only a few, but I'm glad to read that it's a good idea to go to Barcelona."

Aubameyang moved to Dortmund - then managed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - in July 2013.