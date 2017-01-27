New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal to swoop for Marco Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Arsenal will reportedly swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves at the end of the season.
Friday, January 27, 2017

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus in the event that Alexis Sanchez leaves the Gunners at the end of the season.

Doubts surround Sanchez's long-term future at the Emirates as the Chilean is yet to pen fresh terms with the Gunners following months of talks.

According to WhoScored, Arsenal are concerned that their star forward might be lured away from the Emirates, and if that becomes the case, they will try to negotiate a deal with Dortmund for Reus.

The report adds that the North London outfit are willing to offer £50.9m to sign the German international, who would pen a five-year deal worth £6.8m a year.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injury problems over the last few years and has featured just five times in the Bundesliga this season under Thomas Tuchel.

There are two years remaining on Reus's current contract.

