Branislav Ivanovic completes move to Zenit St Petersburg from Chelsea

Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Branislav Ivanovic finalises his move to Zenit St Petersburg from Chelsea on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 12:57 UK

Branislav Ivanovic has finalised a move to Zenit St Petersburg, ending an eight-year spell at Chelsea.

The defender, who made more than 240 Premier League appearances, has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Russian outfit.

Ivanovic departs Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order under manager Antonio Conte this season, particularly after the Italian coach adopted a 3-4-3 system.

Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz have been preferred ahead of Ivanovic, and even captain John Terry, and there is no indication that Conte will break up those three considering that Chelsea have a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Ivanovic flew out on Tuesday to complete the deadline-day move and is now expected to join up with his new teammates at their winter training camp in Spain.

A statement from Zenit read: "The blue-white-sky blues are delighted to welcome Branislav Ivanovic to St. Petersburg and we're sure he will be a huge success at Zenit!"

Ivanovic won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the Europa League and Champions League during his time at Chelsea.

Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
