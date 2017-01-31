Francis Coquelin comes in for the suspended Granit Xhaka as Arsenal welcome Watford.

Francis Coquelin has come in for the suspended Granit Xhaka as Arsenal welcome Watford to the Emirates this evening.

The enforced change is just one from manager Arsene Wenger from the side that claimed a memorable 2-1 win over Burnley in the league last time out.

Olivier Giroud continues to lead the line, with attacking support from Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Coquelin links up with Aaron Ramsey at defensive mid, ahead of a back four of Gabriel Paulista, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal.

Options on the bench include Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott, while Danny Welbeck is rested after his impressive performance over Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hornets manager Walter Mazzarri makes four changes to the XI that drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in the league last time out.

Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure drop down to the bench as AC Milan's on-loan forward M'Baye Niang earns his debut alongside the returning Daryl Janmaat.

Christian Kabasele is out of the squad altogether, while Jose Holebas is suspended, meaning recalls for Craig Cathcart and Valon Behrami.

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas Perez, Walcott

Watford: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Behrami; Janmaat, Cleverley, Capoue, Niang; Deeney

Subs: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Mason, Watson, Doucoure, Success, Okaka

