Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger uncertain about extent of Aaron Ramsey injury

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is unsure of the extent of Aaron Ramsey's calf injury, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fit for the Chelsea trip.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that he is unsure how long Aaron Ramsey will be on the sidelines for after picking up an injury against Watford on Tuesday night.

The midfielder was substituted in the second half shortly after Watford raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney inside the first 15 minutes at the Emirates.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also spotted limping in the final stages of the game, but Wenger expects the England international to be fit for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

"[Ramsey has] a calf strain," The Metro quotes Wenger as saying. "I don't know how long he will be out for, but it's a calf strain.

"I don't think [Oxlade-Chamberlain is a doubt]. I think he should be alright."

Overall, it was a disappointing night for Arsenal as they were beaten 2-1 on home soil.

A general view of Meadow Lane, home of Notts County during their League Cup match against Fleetwood Town on August 7, 2013
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
