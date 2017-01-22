Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Burnley
Mustafi (59'), Sanchez (98' pen.)
Mustafi (95')
Xhaka (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Gray (93' pen.)
Lowton (58'), Marney (74'), Barnes (97')

Aaron Ramsey: 'We got what we deserved with late victory'

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey insists that his side got what they deserved after claiming a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 22:51 UK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has suggested that his side got what they deserved following a late 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

Following an opener from defender Shkodran Mustafi, Burnley thought they had earned a point when Andre Gray notched a late penalty, only for the Gunners to snatch a memorable win as Alexis Sanchez finished off a penalty of his own eight minutes into additional time.

"It was a lot of minutes added on but we dug in. It's not easy when you go down to 10 men. We kept fighting and we got what I thought we deserved in the end," Ramsey told Sky Sports News.

"We're confident in the way we play. We know that we can create goals, even with 10 men."

Arsenal return to action when they face Southampton in the FA Cup next weekend.

Shkodran Mustafi heads in the opener during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
