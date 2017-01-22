Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey insists that his side got what they deserved after claiming a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

Following an opener from defender Shkodran Mustafi, Burnley thought they had earned a point when Andre Gray notched a late penalty, only for the Gunners to snatch a memorable win as Alexis Sanchez finished off a penalty of his own eight minutes into additional time.

"It was a lot of minutes added on but we dug in. It's not easy when you go down to 10 men. We kept fighting and we got what I thought we deserved in the end," Ramsey told Sky Sports News.

"We're confident in the way we play. We know that we can create goals, even with 10 men."

Arsenal return to action when they face Southampton in the FA Cup next weekend.