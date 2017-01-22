Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi praises his side's fighting spirit after the Gunners battled back to claim a late 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has praised his side's determination after they battled to claim a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

The Germany international had originally given the Gunners the lead at the Emirates before Andre Gray looked to have equalised from the spot late on, only for Arsenal to win a penalty of their own in the eighth minute of injury time, allowing Alexis Sanchez to slot home all three points.

"We played in their half for most of the game and then suddenly you are one man down," Mustafi told Sky Sports News after the game. "It becomes difficult but we did well.

"Even after the [equaliser] and in the last games we've played we never give up and we always come back. I think that's credit to the team."

The Gunners currently hold second spot in the league standings, eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea.