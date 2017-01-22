Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Burnley
Mustafi (59'), Sanchez (98' pen.)
Mustafi (95')
Xhaka (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Gray (93' pen.)
Lowton (58'), Marney (74'), Barnes (97')

Shkodran Mustafi hails fighting spirit following late win over Burnley

Shkodran Mustafi heads in the opener during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi praises his side's fighting spirit after the Gunners battled back to claim a late 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 22:34 UK

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has praised his side's determination after they battled to claim a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

The Germany international had originally given the Gunners the lead at the Emirates before Andre Gray looked to have equalised from the spot late on, only for Arsenal to win a penalty of their own in the eighth minute of injury time, allowing Alexis Sanchez to slot home all three points.

"We played in their half for most of the game and then suddenly you are one man down," Mustafi told Sky Sports News after the game. "It becomes difficult but we did well.

"Even after the [equaliser] and in the last games we've played we never give up and we always come back. I think that's credit to the team."

The Gunners currently hold second spot in the league standings, eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
