Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Burnley
Mustafi (59'), Sanchez (98' pen.)
Mustafi (95')
Xhaka (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Gray (93' pen.)
Lowton (58'), Marney (74'), Barnes (97')

Arsene Wenger: 'Granit Xhaka has to control his game'

Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka needs to control his game after picking up yet another red card against Burnley.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has urged for more control from Granit Xhaka after the midfielder picked up his ninth red card in three years against Burnley.

The Swiss international saw red during the Gunners' 2-1 victory and might have cost his team two points, but for a late winner from Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates.

"Xhaka's red card, honestly I have to look at it again, but the noises I heard suggest it was a red card," said Wenger, according to The Mirror.

"He has to control his game, and not punish the team with his lack of control and his tackling.

"We don't encourage our midfielders to go down in tackles, we want them to stand up and not make these kind of fouls. So if it is a bad tackle then it is a red card."

Arsenal currently occupy second spot in the standings with 47 points from 22 games.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche unhappy with Arsenal winner
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
