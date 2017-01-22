Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka needs to control his game after picking up yet another red card against Burnley.

The Swiss international saw red during the Gunners' 2-1 victory and might have cost his team two points, but for a late winner from Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates.

"Xhaka's red card, honestly I have to look at it again, but the noises I heard suggest it was a red card," said Wenger, according to The Mirror.

"He has to control his game, and not punish the team with his lack of control and his tackling.

"We don't encourage our midfielders to go down in tackles, we want them to stand up and not make these kind of fouls. So if it is a bad tackle then it is a red card."

Arsenal currently occupy second spot in the standings with 47 points from 22 games.