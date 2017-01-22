Arsene Wenger: "I should have shut up"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger concedes that he "should have shut up" after he received his marching orders during the 2-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he "should have shut up" after he was sent off during the Gunners' dramatic 2-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts took the lead on the hour-mark though Shkodran Mustafi but soon saw themselves reduced to ten men when Granit Xhaka went in with both feet on Steven Defour.

Arsenal held firm and were heading for the three points until the 89th minute, when Sean Dyche's side were awarded a penalty, much to the annoyance of Wenger.

© SilverHub

The Frenchman was given his marching orders and appeared to manhandle the fourth official moments after Andre Gray had successfully dispatched the spot kick.

There was to be one last twist in the tale, however, as Alex Sanchez put the hosts back ahead with a penalty deep into injury time.

"We finally got the win but of course it was very difficult for us," Wenger told Sky Sports News afterwards. "We couldn't get the second goal, we played with 10 men and they played well as well. In the end we got the three points we wanted.

"Burnley are well organised, they make the game simple but efficient. We won there in the last second and we one again in the last second today. Every week and every game is an unbelievable fight for everybody."

Asked about his sending-off, he added: "I didn't see any penalty from the outside but I should have shut up and I apologise, even if I was frustrated."

The result lifted Arsenal to second in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of the Blues' late kickoff with Hull City.