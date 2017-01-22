Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Burnley
Mustafi (59'), Sanchez (98' pen.)
Mustafi (95')
Xhaka (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Gray (93' pen.)
Lowton (58'), Marney (74'), Barnes (97')

Sean Dyche unhappy with Arsenal winner

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says that Arsenal's late-minute Alexis Sanchez winner should not have stood.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has bemoaned the way in which his side suffered a last-minute defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates this afternoon.

The ten-man hosts had been leading 1-0 until a hectic final seven minutes, which saw Burnley score a penalty, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger sent off and Arsenal edge back ahead with a penalty of their own.

The result meant that the Clarets maintain their status as the Premier League's worst away side, with just one point collected from their 10 trips away from Turf Moor this season.

Speaking after the game, Dyche said that he believes his side were worthy of a point from the encounter and questioned the validity of the late penalty by hinting that Laurent Koscielny was offside when caught by the boot of Ben Mee.

"It's a tough day for us in the end. To lose a game in that fashion, with an offside not given is tough, particularly when you come to tough places like this," he told Sky Sports News.

"We never take anything for granted. We know how tough this division is but you need officials to make the right decisions and that is the shame today. They have to be brave have officials at places like this, I understand that, but you've got to think it has to be given [offside]."

The result sees Burnley stay firm at 13th in the table, 10 points above the relegation zone.

Did Arsenal deserve a penalty?

Yes
No
Yes
66.7%
No
33.3%
Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
