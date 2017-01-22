Arsenal fans have reacted angrily on social media after midfielder Jack Wilshere described Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney as "by far the best I have ever played with".
The 25-year-old - currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth - was paying tribute to Rooney on Instagram after the striker became United's leading goalscorer of all time on Saturday.
Unbelievable achievement @waynerooney proper captain and by far the best I have played with 🔥 #RoleModel
A photo posted by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on
The England international then received multiple messages from Gunners fans reminding him of his many Arsenal teammates over the years.
@JackWilshere @WayneRooney no, he isn't pic.twitter.com/MbVYXDZZEG— Spanish Gooner (@ElSpanishGooner) January 22, 2017
@JackWilshere @WayneRooney delete before anyone sees— Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) January 22, 2017
In recent days Wilshere has been linked with a switch to Serie A giants AC Milan this summer.