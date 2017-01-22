General view of the Emirates

Arsenal fans angry over Jack Wilshere comment

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere angers Gunners fans with a social media post describing Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney as "by far the best I have ever played with".
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Arsenal fans have reacted angrily on social media after midfielder Jack Wilshere described Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney as "by far the best I have ever played with".

The 25-year-old - currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth - was paying tribute to Rooney on Instagram after the striker became United's leading goalscorer of all time on Saturday.

Unbelievable achievement @waynerooney proper captain and by far the best I have played with 🔥 #RoleModel

The England international then received multiple messages from Gunners fans reminding him of his many Arsenal teammates over the years.



In recent days Wilshere has been linked with a switch to Serie A giants AC Milan this summer.

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Nicholas urges Arsenal to sell Coquelin
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
 Arsenal fans angry over Jack Wilshere comment
 Thierry Henry tells Mesut Ozil: 'Stay at Arsenal and become a legend'
Thierry Henry tells Mesut Ozil: 'Stay at Arsenal and become a legend'
