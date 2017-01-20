A report claims that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere remains on the radar of AC Milan, who could make an approach at the end of the season.

Jack Wilshere is reportedly a summer transfer target for AC Milan, despite the Arsenal midfielder rejecting a loan move to the club last year.

The 34-time capped England international, currently on loan at Bournemouth, is at a crossroads in his Gunners career as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal.

Milan were among the clubs to show an interest in Wilshere at the start of the season when he was told that he could leave by boss Arsene Wenger, but he instead opted to remain in the Premier League with the Cherries.

Having enjoyed a solid campaign on the south coast thus far, the 25-year-old is still said to be on the radar of the Serie A side and could be the subject of a bid in the summer.

It is claimed by Calciomercato that Arsenal may look to cash in on Wilshere if he does not sign a new deal, with talks over fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium so far being delayed by Wenger.

Wilshere has made 18 appearances for Bournemouth this season after remaining injury free, 14 of which have come in the Premier League.