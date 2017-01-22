Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says that it is important for his side to score an early goal in their Premier League fixture against Burnley.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has called on his side to put Burnley under pressure by scoring an early goal in the Premier League game between the two clubs this weekend.

During the reverse fixture in October, Arsenal only prevailed thanks to a last-minute goal from Laurent Koscielny, but the Clarets went on to enjoy a fine first half to the campaign.

However, they make the trip to the Emirates Stadium having struggled for points on the road and Xhaka wants the Gunners to start positively on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "We noticed already in the first game that it was really tough at their place [Burnley]. We needed a late goal to win. They play direct, they are compact defensively as well and that makes it difficult. But we are playing at home and we need the three points.

"Against these sort of teams, it is very important to score as early as possible and as many times as possible. That puts them under pressure, it makes them come out a bit more as well. We want to start positively, we want to force mistakes and if we do that, I am sure we can win this game."

Victory for Arsenal would ensure that they remain in the top four of the standings.