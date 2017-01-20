Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce confirms that the club are still interested in signing Carl Jenkinson and Patrick van Aanholt this month.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has insisted that his side's attempts to sign Carl Jenkinson from Arsenal this month have not broken down.

Reports yesterday suggested that the full-back's wage demands had caused Palace to pull out of the deal, but Allardyce revealed that he had heard nothing of the sort from his chairman.

The former England boss also confirmed that the Eagles are still interested in Patrick van Aanholt, despite seeing one bid turned down by Sunderland already.

"Until the chairman rings me to say the Jenkinson deal is dead, it's still on for me. The same with Van Aanholt - we're interested," he told reporters.

However, when questioned over a possible move for Juventus full-back Patrice Evra, Allardyce added: "No, not at this moment in time."

Allardyce will look to pick up his first league win in charge of Palace when they host Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.