New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sam Allardyce: 'Carl Jenkinson deal not dead'

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce confirms that the club are still interested in signing Carl Jenkinson and Patrick van Aanholt this month.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has insisted that his side's attempts to sign Carl Jenkinson from Arsenal this month have not broken down.

Reports yesterday suggested that the full-back's wage demands had caused Palace to pull out of the deal, but Allardyce revealed that he had heard nothing of the sort from his chairman.

The former England boss also confirmed that the Eagles are still interested in Patrick van Aanholt, despite seeing one bid turned down by Sunderland already.

"Until the chairman rings me to say the Jenkinson deal is dead, it's still on for me. The same with Van Aanholt - we're interested," he told reporters.

However, when questioned over a possible move for Juventus full-back Patrice Evra, Allardyce added: "No, not at this moment in time."

Allardyce will look to pick up his first league win in charge of Palace when they host Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Emmanuel Adebayor and Bakary Sako celebrate their team's victory following the FA Cup semi-final between Watford and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 24, 2016
Read Next:
Adebayor wants Premier League return
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Carl Jenkinson, Patrick van Aanholt, Patrice Evra, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce: 'Carl Jenkinson deal not dead'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United top rich list, ending Real Madrid's 11-year dominance
Adebayor: Arsenal "just Ozil and Sanchez"Adebayor wants Premier League returnWenger: 'Impossible to compete with China'Jenkinson's move to Palace 'called off'Arsenal extend Mertesacker contract
Allegri hoping to become Arsenal boss?Juve planning Alexis Sanchez swap deal?Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'Samper: 'I did not want Arsenal move'Nicholas: 'Lucas Perez has been underused'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce: 'Carl Jenkinson deal not dead'
 Emmanuel Adebayor and Bakary Sako celebrate their team's victory following the FA Cup semi-final between Watford and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 24, 2016
Emmanuel Adebayor wants Premier League return
 Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on September 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: Crystal Palace keen on Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies
Jenkinson's move to Palace 'called off'Burnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Benteke: 'I am staying at Crystal Palace'Sam Allardyce: "Wins grow confidence"Sam Allardyce "scared" of relegation
Allardyce: 'FA Cup is not our priority'Palace 'meet with Iborra representatives'Allardyce confirms Jenkinson agreementBolasie: 'England may rue missing out on Zaha'Allardyce slams Palace's "basic errors"
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Sunderland News
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce: 'Carl Jenkinson deal not dead'
 Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits
 Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
Joleon Lescott training with Sunderland
David Moyes confirms Jack Rodwell "okay"Sunderland planning move for Boudebouz?Rodwell ruled out with ligament injuryEverton to include McCarthy in Kone deal?Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'
West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'Result: Vokes, Gray fire Burnley into fourth roundDyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'Moyes "really disappointed" with defeatResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at Sunderland
> Sunderland Homepage
More Juventus News
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce: 'Carl Jenkinson deal not dead'
 Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Report: Massimiliano Allegri in talks with Arsenal over replacing Arsene Wenger
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Juventus to offer Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal in deal to sign Alexis Sanchez?
Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stayZaza "not right mentally" at West HamZaza's West Ham loan spell comes to an endDybala 'to sign new contract with Juve'Evra remains undecided on Juventus future
Simone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'Palace 'close' to signing Patrice EvraJuventus sign Caldara from AtalantaMan United 'join Paulo Dybala pursuit'Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand