New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland reject Crystal Palace bid for Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Sunderland manager David Moyes reveals that the club have rejected an offer from Crystal Palace for full-back Patrick van Aanholt.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has revealed that the club have turned down an offer for full-back Patrick van Aanholt.

Van Aanholt is one of just four players to have scored for the Black Cats in the Premier League this season, with his three goals putting him behind only Jermain Defoe in the club's scoring charts.

That form has led Palace to lodge a bid for the Dutchman, a move which would see Van Aanholt reunite with former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park.

However, Moyes insists that his best players are not for sale and confirmed that they had rejected the bid, which is thought to be in the region of £7m.

"I want to keep all my good players and build. Van Aanholt is a really important player for us. He's done very well," he told reporters.

Van Aanholt joined Sunderland from Chelsea in 2014 and has since gone on to make almost 100 appearances for the Black Cats.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Read Next:
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
>
View our homepages for Patrick van Aanholt, David Moyes, Jermain Defoe, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Sunderland reject Crystal Palace bid for Patrick van Aanholt
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
 Jeremain Lens of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Jeremain Lens: 'Things will be easier if Sunderland go down'
Sunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Lyon want Adnan JanuzajWahbi Khazri passed fit for AFCONPremier League games to be postponed?PL trio 'interested in Porto striker'
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundGenoa targeting move for Sunderland stopper?Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'David Moyes: 'We were poor'Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, Sunderland
> Sunderland Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Sunderland reject Crystal Palace bid for Patrick van Aanholt
 Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
Sam Allardyce desperate for first Crystal Palace win
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Crystal Palace 'close' to signing Patrice Evra
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Wenger confirms Jenkinson exit talksChristian Benteke 'to snub Baggies move'Ranieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Karanka: 'Downing free to leave Boro'
Carl Jenkinson close to Palace switch?Sam Allardyce: 'Benteke not for sale'Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?Zaha: 'No regrets over snubbing England'Allardyce 'considering selling Benteke'
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version