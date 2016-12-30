General view of Stadium of Light

David Moyes: 'Sunderland capable of scoring more goals'

Sunderland manager David Moyes insists that he has players in his side capable of scoring goals despite managing just 16 in their 18 Premier League outings this season.
Only Hull City have found the back of the net on fewer occasions than the Black Cats in the Premier League so far this season, with Sunderland managing just 16 from their 18 outings.

Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe, Patrick van Aanholt and Fabio Borini are the only players to have scored for Sunderland too, with the latter finally opening his account with a stunning consolation goal during the recent 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

"[Borini] scored a really good goal and I am pleased that he has added to our goalscoring tally, but in a way, I would rather when it was 3-0 that he had kept it until another day where it was one which might have really mattered," Moyes told reporters.

"But I still think if you get him, you get Defoe, you get Victor, you get Adnan [Januzaj] - we have actually got people who are capable of scoring and making goals, and we are going to need them to produce between now and the end of the season."

Sunderland will take on Burnley at Turf Moor in their final league match of the year.

