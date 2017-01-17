Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas calls for the club to sell Francis Coquelin during the summer, despite the Frenchman having only just signed a new deal.

Coquelin was one of three players, alongside compatriots Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny, to sign new long-term contracts with the Gunners last week.

However, Nicholas claims that the 25-year-old is only a temporary fix for the club's current shortage in central midfield and believes that he would not make it into Arsenal's strongest squad.

"I don't have a problem with him getting a new deal. I'm not his greatest fan, but they don't have many options in that position," Nicholas told Sky Sports News.

"Santi Cazorla is out for a long period, Mohamed Elneny is away and Jack Wilshere is on loan, so Arsene Wenger certainly can't afford to let him go right now. However, when everybody's fit and fresh Coquelin would be lucky to get in the 18. We simply need numbers in that department right now.

"He'll do a job short term and after that you'd think they'd get a decent price for him. It puts his value up and I would sell him in the summer when everybody is fit."

Coquelin has made 17 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season, including 15 starts.