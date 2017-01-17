New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Per Mertesacker 'close' to new Arsenal deal

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Arsenal are reportedly close to offering defender Per Mertesacker a one-year extension to his current contract.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 09:39 UK

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker is reportedly "close" to agreeing a new deal with the club.

The 32-year-old has yet to play for the Gunners this season after picking up a knee injury in pre-season, but is closing in on a return to first-team action having resumed training in recent weeks.

The German's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and, according to Sky Sports News, manager Arsene Wenger is preparing to offer him a 12-month extension to keep him at the club until 2018.

The news comes a week after Olivier Giroud, Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny all put pen to paper on new long-term deals with the side.

Mertesacker has featured 207 times in all competitions for Arsenal since his £8m switch from Werder Bremen in August 2011.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
Read Next:
Cech confident of new deals for Ozil, Sanchez
>
View our homepages for Per Mertesacker, Arsene Wenger, Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with boss Arsene Wenger on May 11, 2015
Olivier Giroud: 'We want Arsene Wenger to stay'
 Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Per Mertesacker 'close' to new Arsenal deal
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce confirms Carl Jenkinson agreement with Arsenal
Cech confident of new deals for Ozil, SanchezAlexis Sanchez admits two counts of tax fraudChelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Wenger amazed by tight Premier LeagueOzil named best German player of 2016
Cech: 'Every goal counts in title race'Arsene Wenger explains Alexis Sanchez subResult: Arsenal hit four past struggling SwanseaTeam News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal - as it happened
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version