Watford's Jose Holebas returns from suspension for the visit of Burnley as Walter Mazzarri makes two changes to the side that beat Arsenal last time out.

The second alteration sees Mauro Zarate makes his debut following his move from Fiorentina, as Miguel Britos and Daryl Janmaat drop to the bench.

Burnley, meanwhile, show just the one change from their victory over Leicester City on Tuesday as Scott Arfield takes the place of Steven Defour, ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered in that game.

Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood start on the bench following their moves from Norwich City and Aston Villa respectively.

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcart, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue; Zarate, Niang, Deeney

Subs: Arlauskis, Britos, Success, Doucoure, Janmaat, Watson, Okaka

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield; Gray, Barnes

Subs: Flanagan, Vokes, Westwood, Brady, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski, Robinson