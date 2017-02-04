Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
1-0
Burnley
Deeney (10')
LIVE

Hendrick (6')

Team News: Mauro Zarate, Jose Holebas start for Watford

Jose Holebas of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on August 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Watford's Jose Holebas returns from suspension for the visit of Burnley.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 14:51 UK

Watford's Jose Holebas returns from suspension for the visit of Burnley as Walter Mazzarri makes two changes to the side that beat Arsenal last time out.

The second alteration sees Mauro Zarate makes his debut following his move from Fiorentina, as Miguel Britos and Daryl Janmaat drop to the bench.

Burnley, meanwhile, show just the one change from their victory over Leicester City on Tuesday as Scott Arfield takes the place of Steven Defour, ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered in that game.

Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood start on the bench following their moves from Norwich City and Aston Villa respectively.

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcart, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue; Zarate, Niang, Deeney
Subs: Arlauskis, Britos, Success, Doucoure, Janmaat, Watson, Okaka

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield; Gray, Barnes
Subs: Flanagan, Vokes, Westwood, Brady, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski, Robinson

Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
Your Comments
 Younes Kaboul in action for Watford on October 1, 2016
Younes Kaboul: 'Arsenal could not live with us'
 Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Sir Alex Ferguson joins mourners at funeral of former Watford boss Graham Taylor
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford reveals spat with Burnley boss Sean Dyche
 Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
Burnley midfielder Joey Barton 'accepts FA charge for breaching betting rules'
