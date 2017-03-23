Adnan Januzaj inspired by Belgium teammate Eden Hazard

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Adnan Januzaj acknowledges that he needs to up his performance levels at Sunderland, which he is hoping to do with the help of Belgium teammate Eden Hazard.
Sunderland forward Adnan Januzaj has admitted that he is looking to "learn from" Belgium teammate Eden Hazard by becoming more dangerous in the final third.

The on-loan Manchester United ace has three assists and zero goals in the Premier League this season, compared to compatriot Hazard's tally of four and 11 respectively.

Januzaj knows that more is required of him if he is to inspire the Black Cats to Premier League survival, and he will turn to "dangerous" Chelsea schemer Hazard to help take his game to the next level.

"I can learn from him. He has more experience than me. When you are playing against Chelsea there are more players who can make a difference so it's harder to track all of them," he is quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

"I watch a lot of games in the PL when I have free time and that's where I learn. He is a good friend to me. He is a top player. Whenever he has the ball he is dangerous. He is one of the best players in the PL, if not the best, he has so much talent now and I know him well.

"People think I am 26 or 27, I am only 22. I know people want more from me. The other side of it is that they have to look at other parts of my game. I have learned a lot here and it will make me stronger. I don't know where I will be [next season]. I feel much fitter and I am happy and we will see what happens."

Sunderland have scored in just one of their last 10 games in all competitions - the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace in early February.

Eden Hazard rubs his penis during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Hazard sidelined for two weeks with calf injury
