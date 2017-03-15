General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Adnan Januzaj desperate to keep Sunderland in Premier League

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Adnan Januzaj dismisses suggestions that loan players such as himself do not care about the fate of their club, as he vows to give his all for Sunderland.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 15:49 UK

Adnan Januzaj has insisted that he does care about the Premier League fate of Sunderland, even if he will not be at the club next season.

The on-loan Manchester United forward will return to Old Trafford in the summer regardless of how the final throes of the Black Cats' season pans out.

While the commitment of loan players can often be called into question, Januzaj claims that pride alone is enough of a reason to give his all for the club between now and the end of the campaign.

"There might be some players who don't care on loan," the Sunderland Chronicle quotes him as saying. "I am not like this. I have never been selfish. I always want my teams to win. I don't like to lose.

"People might think I don't care because I am only on loan, but when you look at it I've also done the bad side of the job, the horrible side of the job, defending, that's because I care. People always think he is just on loan, he doesn't care really.

"It is not like that. When I lose games as well, I don't like losing, I don't even want to go out eating or anything. It is just my mentality. When I go, I want Sunderland to be in the Premier League and say to people I was at Sunderland and we stayed up."

Sunderland are currently bottom of the Premier League table and six points from safety ahead of their meeting with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Read Next:
Pickford content with Sunderland display
>
View our homepages for Adnan Januzaj, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Adnan Januzaj desperate to keep Sunderland in Premier League
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes issues rallying call to Sunderland
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Sunderland defender Michael Ledger sent out on loan
Pickford content with Sunderland displayDavid Moyes: 'We are not panicking'Guardiola "so happy" with Man City winToure: 'Man City got lucky to beat Sunderland'Result: Aguero, Sane on target in Man City win
Team News: Sunderland unchanged against Man CityLive Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City - as it happenedMoyes: 'We need points against top six'Moyes has no doubts over Stones qualityPreview: Sunderland vs. Manchester City
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 