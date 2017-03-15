Juventus defender Dani Alves hopes to avoid being drawn against former side Barcelona when the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League is made on Friday.

The 33-year-old spent eight seasons at Camp Nou before making the switch to Turin last summer, winning three European Cups during his trophy-laden spell with the club.

After helping his side through to the quarter-final stage of the competition with a 3-0 aggregate win over Porto, Alves confessed that he would rather put off any meeting with his former side until the final.

"I don't want to play Barcelona. It would be too strange for me," he told beIN Sports. "If I have to play Barca, I'd prefer it to be in the final."

The draw for the next round of the Champions League, which so far contains Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, takes place on Friday morning.