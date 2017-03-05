Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is content with his side's performance against Manchester City despite ultimately falling to a 2-0 defeat.

The Black Cats almost took the lead when Jermain Defoe hit the post in the first half, but goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of half time ensured that the visitors left the Stadium of Light with maximum points.

Pickford believes that his side can take positives from their performance, however, which could stand them in better stead for upcoming matches against the likes of Burnley and Leicester City.

"They are one of the best teams in Europe so you have to dig in as a team and I thought it was a good effort by the lads but they scored two good goals," he told Sky Sports News.

"From my point of view we stuck together well and kept working hard and kept to the game plan. I thought we did alright. We have a good couple of games coming up against the likes of Burnley and Hull. They're the games we will be targeting so we go from there.

"We go into every game hoping to get a result. Our effort was top drawer but the result wasn't to be."

The defeat leaves Sunderland rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, now six points adrift of safety.