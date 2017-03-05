Mar 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 41,107
Sunderland
0-2
Man CityManchester City

O'Shea (31')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Aguero (42'), Sane (59')

Result: Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane on target in Manchester City win over Sunderland

Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City move into third place in the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 17:58 UK

Manchester City have recorded a 2-0 victory away at Sunderland to move into third place in the Premier League table.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane scored either side of half time at the Stadium of Light to leave Sunderland six points adrift of safety in the top flight.

During the opening minutes of the match, Fernandinho sent a 20-yard strike high into the stands and that was as good as it got for the visitors as they found themselves second best to their industrious opponents.

The North-East outfit almost took the lead in the 20th minute when Jermain Defoe fired a shot from the edge of the area against the post, before Fabio Borini headed a difficult chance on the rebound away from goal.

As the game moved towards half time, Sunderland twice went close through headers from Billy Jones but despite an encouraging display, they went behind with three minutes to go until the break.

After receiving the ball from David Silva, Raheem Sterling crossed for Aguero and he made no mistake at the near post after getting ahead of Lamina Kone.

Sunderland returned for the second half on the front foot but it was City who looked the bigger threat in the final third and Jordan Pickford are forced into a save to stop Silva's goalbound effort.

However, two minutes later, City doubled their advantage through Sane, who collected a pass from Silva before firing the ball into the net from 12 yards via the inside of the post.

Despite 30 minutes remaining, some Sunderland supporters made for the exits but they were almost made to regret their decision when Sebastian Larsson was prevented from scoring from an acute angle by Willy Caballero.

Adnan Januzaj also glanced a header wide of the far post as Sunderland continued to perform admirably, but City were able to gradually play out time in order to keep hold of their lead heading into the closing stages.

Pep Guardiola introduced both Kevin De Bruyne and Nolito and they both went close from distance, before Aguero was denied by a fantastic save from Pickford.

The Stadium of Light was barely half full as the full-time whistle went, but David Moyes will need all of the supporters on board if they are to avoid relegation into the Championship.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Moyes: 'I could have signed Joe Hart'
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
