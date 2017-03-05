Manchester City move into third place in the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane scored either side of half time at the Stadium of Light to leave Sunderland six points adrift of safety in the top flight.

During the opening minutes of the match, Fernandinho sent a 20-yard strike high into the stands and that was as good as it got for the visitors as they found themselves second best to their industrious opponents.

The North-East outfit almost took the lead in the 20th minute when Jermain Defoe fired a shot from the edge of the area against the post, before Fabio Borini headed a difficult chance on the rebound away from goal.

As the game moved towards half time, Sunderland twice went close through headers from Billy Jones but despite an encouraging display, they went behind with three minutes to go until the break.

After receiving the ball from David Silva, Raheem Sterling crossed for Aguero and he made no mistake at the near post after getting ahead of Lamina Kone.

Sunderland returned for the second half on the front foot but it was City who looked the bigger threat in the final third and Jordan Pickford are forced into a save to stop Silva's goalbound effort.

However, two minutes later, City doubled their advantage through Sane, who collected a pass from Silva before firing the ball into the net from 12 yards via the inside of the post.

Despite 30 minutes remaining, some Sunderland supporters made for the exits but they were almost made to regret their decision when Sebastian Larsson was prevented from scoring from an acute angle by Willy Caballero.

Adnan Januzaj also glanced a header wide of the far post as Sunderland continued to perform admirably, but City were able to gradually play out time in order to keep hold of their lead heading into the closing stages.

Pep Guardiola introduced both Kevin De Bruyne and Nolito and they both went close from distance, before Aguero was denied by a fantastic save from Pickford.

The Stadium of Light was barely half full as the full-time whistle went, but David Moyes will need all of the supporters on board if they are to avoid relegation into the Championship.