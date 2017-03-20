David Moyes will reportedly not be sacked by Sunderland during the two-week international break, as he is still being backed to turn around the club's fortunes.

Sunderland manager David Moyes's job is not at risk as he retains the full support of owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain, according to a report.

The Black Cats' Premier League status is yet again on the line heading into the business end of the campaign, currently sitting seven points from safety after winning just one of their last 11 games.

Saturday's goalless draw with away-day strugglers Burnley at the Stadium of Light - just the second game watched up close by Short this season - was seen as being another nail in Sunderland's top-flight coffin, with many fans jeering the players off the pitch following another largely abject display.

It is claimed by the Sunderland Echo that Moyes will not be sacked during the two-week international break, though, with the North-East outfit the only club in the relegation mire yet to do so this season.

Moyes has been dismissed by both Real Sociedad and Manchester United in his last two jobs, having previously enjoyed successful managerial stints with Preston North End and Everton.