General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

David Moyes: 'Adnan Januzaj can silence boo boys'

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland boss David Moyes calls on Belgian international Adnan Januzaj to silence the boo boys at the Stadium of Light.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Sunderland boss David Moyes has called on Adnan Januzaj to silence the boo boys at the Stadium of Light.

Januzaj, who joined Sunderland on loan from Manchester United last summer, is yet to score in 21 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats this season.

The 22-year-old was the subject of boos during Sunderland's 1-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday afternoon, meanwhile, as the league's basement side failed to score for a fifth successive match.

Moyes has revealed that he has spoken to Januzaj "many times" in a bid to boost the attacker, and has called on the Belgian international to score the goals to help Sunderland escape relegation.

"I have spoken to him many times. The best way to silence the crowd is to score goals. He does need encouragement because he is a talent but we are giving Adnan an opportunity and he has got to take it. He is able to hold the ball, take people on, and create things – he is a talented player," Moyes told reporters.

Sunderland are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table - eight points from the safety of 17th position - ahead of Tuesday's trip to in-form Leicester City.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
David Moyes: "We will keep going"
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Adnan Januzaj, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Football Association to quiz David Moyes, Sunderland over "slap" comment
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland must beat Leicester City'
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes: 'Adnan Januzaj can silence boo boys'
David Moyes: "We will keep going"Result: Britos goal helps Watford to win over SunderlandTeam News: Four changes for WatfordMazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'Moyes pays tribute to super-fit Defoe
Report: Four PL clubs want Domagoj VidaWatmore saves tourist lives after boat crashMoyes: 'Fans don't want change of manager'Defoe has relegation release clause in contractPaddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 