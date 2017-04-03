Sunderland boss David Moyes calls on Belgian international Adnan Januzaj to silence the boo boys at the Stadium of Light.

Januzaj, who joined Sunderland on loan from Manchester United last summer, is yet to score in 21 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats this season.

The 22-year-old was the subject of boos during Sunderland's 1-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday afternoon, meanwhile, as the league's basement side failed to score for a fifth successive match.

Moyes has revealed that he has spoken to Januzaj "many times" in a bid to boost the attacker, and has called on the Belgian international to score the goals to help Sunderland escape relegation.

"I have spoken to him many times. The best way to silence the crowd is to score goals. He does need encouragement because he is a talent but we are giving Adnan an opportunity and he has got to take it. He is able to hold the ball, take people on, and create things – he is a talented player," Moyes told reporters.

Sunderland are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table - eight points from the safety of 17th position - ahead of Tuesday's trip to in-form Leicester City.