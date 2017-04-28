Garry Monk not interested in rumours about Norwich City job

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Leeds United manager Garry Monk plays down speculation about his position at Elland Road after he was linked with the vacant role at Norwich City.
Friday, April 28, 2017

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has played down reports linking him with the vacant managerial position at Norwich City.

Despite keeping Leeds in the playoff hunt since the turn of the year, Monk's existing contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move elsewhere for the next campaign.

Ahead of the Championship fixture between the two sides, Norwich have been credited with an interest in Monk, but he has insisted that he is placing no attention to any rumours about his future.

The 38-year-old is quoted by the Pink Un as saying: "It's the same type of rumours there have been over the past few months with the players as well. It's not my focus.

"I have not spoken to the club about anything at all. The club said they want to sit down and talk in June and that's fine. I have to respect the club. We'll need to sit down and agree on plans to move forward.

"Overall it's been a really successful season. The disappointment has been the last few games, but I am incredibly proud of the group. There's no getting away from it, we were hurt after Burton, but we still have a chance and we have to try and grasp it with both hands. Our job is to take care of our own."

Monk has won 25 of his 51 matches in charge of the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Your Comments
