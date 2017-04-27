New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is a transfer target for Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Watford and Sunderland, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Watford and Sunderland are all reportedly considering moves for Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Switzerland international has established himself as Hull's number one since the arrival of Marco Silva as head coach in early January.

The 32-year-old only has one year remaining on his deal at the KCOM Stadium, however, and according to Sky Sports News, Palace, Leicester, Watford and Sunderland are all closely monitoring developments.

Jakupovic came through the youth system at Swiss side Grasshopper, and has since represented the likes of Lokomotiv Moscow and Olympiakos Volou during a well-travelled career.

Hull sit 17th in the Premier League table - two points clear of 18th-place Swansea City - ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eldin Jakupovic, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'
 A general view of the KC Stadium during the FA Cup with Budweiser Third Round match between Hull City and Leyton Orient at the KC Stadium on January 5, 2013
Oumar Niasse wins appeal against Watford red card
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City plan move for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer?
Report: Tottenham eye Harry MaguireReport: Liverpool close on £8m RobertsonSilva "really happy" with Watford winResult: Hull claim gutsy win over WatfordTeam News: Huddlestone, Dawson dropped for Hull
Marco Silva: 'Hull can handle pressure'Silva looking for solution to away formMarco Silva bemoans missed opportunityResult: Hull remain in trouble after losing at StokeTeam News: Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XI
> Hull City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Harry Kane and Joel Ward in action during the FA Cup game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur see off Crystal Palace to keep up pressure on Chelsea
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'
Report: Palace eye Soualiho MeiteAllardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'Report: Palace to double Zaha's wagesPalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?Team News: Walker, Davies return for Spurs
Allardyce: 'Tomkins out for season'Allardyce enjoying "best spell" as managerSakho defends himself over celebrationAllardyce: 'Crystal Palace not safe yet'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeat
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Leicester City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Result: Robert Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over Leicester City
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'
Craig Shakespeare: 'We are dejected'Wenger defends Sanchez after throw-in incidentWenger: 'Leicester made life tough'Jamie Vardy mansion 'under attack from foxes'Team News: Walcott starts for Arsenal in Leicester clash
Leicester plan another move in non-league?Wenger has no regrets over failed Vardy swoopShakespeare not worried about summer exitsWenger plays down Oxlade-Chamberlain injuryPreview: Arsenal vs. Leicester City
> Leicester City Homepage
More Watford News
Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana hints at return from injury against Watford
 Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Troy Deeney: 'Watford not good enough'
Result: Hull claim gutsy win over WatfordTeam News: Huddlestone, Dawson dropped for HullMazzarri warns against Watford complacencyMazzarri: 'I am 100% not leaving Watford'Troy Deeney "happy to stay" at Watford
Watford eye Ranieri as Mazzarri replacement?Capoue delighted to reach 40-point markResult: Watford beat Swansea for third win in four gamesTeam News: Swansea make three changes for Watford clashWalter Mazzarri bemoans poor 'luck'
> Watford Homepage
More Sunderland News
Marten de Roon celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Result: Marten de Roon gives Middlesbrough slim survival hope with first win of 2017
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'
 Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sunderland boss David Moyes charged by FA over 'slap' comments to female journalist
David Moyes happy with Sunderland displayPalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?Team News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough tripAgnew demands Middlesbrough reactionWatmore suffers fresh injury setback
Moyes "confident" of beating MiddlesbroughJohnson 'brags about assault' in secret filmJanuzaj 'wants to stay in England'Cattermole urges Sunderland to build on drawBerbatov still interested in Sunderland
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 