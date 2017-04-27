Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is a transfer target for Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Watford and Sunderland, according to a report.

The Switzerland international has established himself as Hull's number one since the arrival of Marco Silva as head coach in early January.

The 32-year-old only has one year remaining on his deal at the KCOM Stadium, however, and according to Sky Sports News, Palace, Leicester, Watford and Sunderland are all closely monitoring developments.

Jakupovic came through the youth system at Swiss side Grasshopper, and has since represented the likes of Lokomotiv Moscow and Olympiakos Volou during a well-travelled career.

Hull sit 17th in the Premier League table - two points clear of 18th-place Swansea City - ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton.