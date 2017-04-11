Everton will reportedly consider a move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook should they fail to seal the signing of Burnley's Michael Keane.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for Everton.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has frequently been linked with a move for Burnley centre-back Michael Keane, but his recent performances are likely to see higher-profile clubs compete for the signature.

According to The Sun, that has led to Cook becoming an option for Koeman as he attempts to strengthen his defence during the summer.

Cook has featured in a Cherries backline which has conceded 59 goals during the current top-flight campaign, but the 25-year-old is gaining admirers for his displays in Bournemouth's second season among English football's elite.

He has started each of the club's 32 games in the Premier League, while he has made a total of 225 appearances for Bournemouth since his debut towards the end of 2011.