Sunderland make four changes from their midweek defeat at Middlesbrough as they prepare to host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sunderland have made four changes from their midweek defeat at Middlesbrough as they prepare to host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lamine Kone, Donald Love, Steven Pienaar and Fabio Borini come in for Jason Denayer, Billy Jones, Lee Cattermole and Darron Gibson.

Pienaar makes his first appearance since February 11, while 18-year-old midfielder Elliot Embleton is on the bench for the seemingly relegation-bound Black Cats.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, have made just the one change as the injured Dan Gosling is replaced by Lewis Cook.

Sunderland: Pickford, Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone, Love, Ndong, Khazri, Pienaar, Borini, Defoe, Anichebe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Lescott, Honeyman, Embleton, Januzaj, Gooch

Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis, Steve Cook, Daniels, Fraser, Arter, Lewis Cook, Pugh, King, Afobe

Subs: Gradel, Brad Smith, Stanislas, Allsop, Mings, Mousset, Ibe