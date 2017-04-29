Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Team News: Four changes as Sunderland host Bournemouth

Steven Pienaar in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland make four changes from their midweek defeat at Middlesbrough as they prepare to host Bournemouth on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 14:30 UK

Sunderland have made four changes from their midweek defeat at Middlesbrough as they prepare to host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lamine Kone, Donald Love, Steven Pienaar and Fabio Borini come in for Jason Denayer, Billy Jones, Lee Cattermole and Darron Gibson.

Pienaar makes his first appearance since February 11, while 18-year-old midfielder Elliot Embleton is on the bench for the seemingly relegation-bound Black Cats.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, have made just the one change as the injured Dan Gosling is replaced by Lewis Cook.

Sunderland: Pickford, Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone, Love, Ndong, Khazri, Pienaar, Borini, Defoe, Anichebe
Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Lescott, Honeyman, Embleton, Januzaj, Gooch

Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis, Steve Cook, Daniels, Fraser, Arter, Lewis Cook, Pugh, King, Afobe
Subs: Gradel, Brad Smith, Stanislas, Allsop, Mings, Mousset, Ibe

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Howe: 'No sympathy for David Moyes'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lamine Kone, Donald Love, Steven Pienaar, Jason Denayer, Lee Cattermole, Darron Gibson, Elliot Embleton, Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook, Fabio Borini, Billy Jones, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Steven Pienaar in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Team News: Four changes as Sunderland host Bournemouth
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'No sympathy for Sunderland manager David Moyes'
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes: 'No decision on Sunderland future until summer'
Moyes: 'We have forgotten how to win'PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'David Moyes happy with Sunderland displayResult: De Roon gives Boro slim survival hopePalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?
Team News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough tripMoyes charged over 'slap' commentsAgnew demands Middlesbrough reactionWatmore suffers fresh injury setbackMoyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough
> Sunderland Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Steven Pienaar in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Team News: Four changes as Sunderland host Bournemouth
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'No sympathy for Sunderland manager David Moyes'
 David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland have forgotten how to win'
Result: Bournemouth send Boro closer to relegationTeam News: Two changes for BournemouthHowe tight-lipped on Terry rumoursAgnew: 'Boro relishing Bournemouth clash'Howe: 'Boro win won't make us safe'
Howe: 'Jack Wilshere will bounce back'Agnew: 'Bournemouth will not make life easy'Wenger: 'Wilshere back in July for training'Wilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes'Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'
> Bournemouth Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Major League Soccer
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 