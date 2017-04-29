Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-1
Bournemouth

Pienaar (46'), Borini (76'), Khazri (78')
FT(HT: 0-0)
King (88')
Cook (33'), Arter (76')

Eddie Howe: 'Reaching 40 points a real achievement for Bournemouth'

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits that he "was not happy" with his side's performance against Sunderland, but says that picking up the points is all that counts.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 18:25 UK

Eddie Howe has praised his Bournemouth players for picking up a "scrappy" 1-0 victory over Sunderland to all but guarantee another season of top-flight football.

The Cherries secured their 11th victory of the season thanks to a late goal from Joshua King, who tapped home from a Ryan Fraser pass at the Stadium of Light.

Howe was quick to hail his matchwinner after the game, with Bournemouth now up to 10th and 10 points clear of the relegation zone heading into the final month of the season.

"Joshua King has worked incredibly hard and shows great attitude every day. Technically he is a great player and it is nice to see him score," he told BBC Sport.

"It was a scrappy game from our perspective. I wasn't happy with the way we played but happy with the result.

"The second season is harder, having gone through it. The first season is a novelty, in the second there is expectation. It's a real achievement to get 40 points."

Bournemouth, just a point behind the 42 they achieved in their debut top-flight season, face Stoke City, Burnley and Leicester City in their final three games.

Your Comments
