Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-1
Bournemouth

Pienaar (46'), Borini (76'), Khazri (78')
FT(HT: 0-0)
King (88')
Cook (33'), Arter (76')

David Moyes: 'Questions on my future at Sunderland not for now'

David Moyes believes that questions over his future at Sunderland are for "a week or two down the line" after the Black Cats were relegated by Bournemouth on Saturday.
David Moyes has claimed that questions over his future at Sunderland are not for now as the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday.

The Wearsiders fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth, Joshua King striking in the 88th minute at the Stadium of Light, to send Moyes's side down.

The Scot insists that he would like to be the man to get Sunderland back to the top flight, but says any discussion over whether he remains at the helm is for "a week or two down the line".

Moyes told BBC Sport: "To think about it and talk about it now is just too quick. They're questions for a week or two down the line - I'm not sure it's for now. I'd like to make sure we get Sunderland back in the Premier League.

"We're all disappointed and I feel more for the supporters. We take collective responsibility from top to bottom. We'll dust ourselves down and see what we have to do."

Sunderland wrap up their season with away fixtures at Hull City, Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as a home game with Swansea City.

