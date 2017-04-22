New Transfer Talk header

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe refuses to rule out John Terry move

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe refuses to rule out a move for departing Chelsea captain John Terry, and admits that age is no issue when he looks at new signings.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has refused to rule out a move for departing Chelsea captain John Terry.

The 36-year-old announced earlier this week that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge once his contract expires in the summer.

A host of clubs are reportedly interested in the former England international, and although Howe would not comment on the speculation, he admitted that age is of no concern to him when it comes to signing players.

"We are not going to comment on any transfer speculation," Howe told the Bournemouth Echo. "When we sign players I will talk chapter and verse about them.

"Age is not a barrier for me. I always look at the player, not his age. That doesn't mean I am ruling it in or out. We have signed some experienced players in the past and they have done really well for us.

"Ian Harte comes to mind as a great signing we made in the Championship. That move was questioned, in terms of his age.

"It is always about the player and his character. I believe [Terry] can be successful in the Premier League. Of course he can still play – but it is not for me to speak for him."

Terry has made just eight starts for Chelsea during the current campaign.

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
