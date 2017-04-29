Slaven Bilic claims that back-to-back goalless draws has given his defenders "a big dose of self-confidence" heading into the final few games of the season.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that the positives are clear to see after his side edged a point closer to safety with a goalless draw at Stoke City.

The spoils were shared at the bet365 Stadium in a match containing plenty of chances, leaving the Hammers eight points above the drop zone after playing a game more than 18th-placed Swansea City.

With his side requiring just one more point to reach the magic 40 mark in the top flight, Bilic is happy to leave the Potteries with a draw to take United's unbeaten run to four games - three of those ending all square.

"We defended as a team and limited them to a couple of chances," he told BBC Sport. "The big one was from [Marko] Arnautovic but offensively we played really good. We created four or five chances but the problem is that we didn't score.

"[Jack] Butland made a save against [Andre] Ayew which was great reflexes from him. Brilliant from close range and he made three saves in one action so big credit for them.

"The clean sheet is giving the defenders a big dose of self-confidence, but we created more than enough chances to score a goal. We want and we need to win games and for that we need to score goals.

"But let's be positive, it's a good point for us and we are now four games unbeaten and we are going to approach the remainder of the season in a positive way."

West Ham face Tottenham Hotspur next Friday, before seeing out the season with games against Liverpool and Burnley.