Slaven Bilic has named an unchanged lineup as West Ham United visit Stoke City in the Premier League.

Striker Andy Carroll remains out of action with a groin injury, while captain Mark Noble and right-back Sam Byram both return from suspension to take up a place on the bench.

Cheikhou Kouyate, Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku had been considered injury doubts but are fit enough to keep their places from the XI that played out a goalless draw against Everton a week ago.

Mark Hughes - yet to be bested by the Hammers during his Stoke reign - has opted for two changes for the hosts this afternoon, as Marc Muniesa and Glenn Whelan come in for Erik Pieters and Peter Crouch, who drop to the bench.

Jon Walters, who missed the 2-0 defeat to Swansea City last time out with a knee injury, remains absent.

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, M. Indi, Muniesa; Cameron, Whelan, Allen; Shaqiri, Berahino, Arnautovic

Subs: Grant, Bardsley, Pieters, Adam, Diouf, Crouch, Ramadan

West Ham United: Adrian, Fonte, Collins, Reid, Fernandes, Masuaku, Nordtveit, Kouyate, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri

Subs: Randolph, Byram, Cresswell, Noble, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher

Follow all the action from the bet365 Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.