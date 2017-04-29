Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Team News: West Ham United unchanged against Stoke City

Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic names an unchanged lineup as West Ham United visit Stoke City in the Premier League.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 14:33 UK

Slaven Bilic has named an unchanged lineup as West Ham United visit Stoke City in the Premier League.

Striker Andy Carroll remains out of action with a groin injury, while captain Mark Noble and right-back Sam Byram both return from suspension to take up a place on the bench.

Cheikhou Kouyate, Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku had been considered injury doubts but are fit enough to keep their places from the XI that played out a goalless draw against Everton a week ago.

Mark Hughes - yet to be bested by the Hammers during his Stoke reign - has opted for two changes for the hosts this afternoon, as Marc Muniesa and Glenn Whelan come in for Erik Pieters and Peter Crouch, who drop to the bench.

Jon Walters, who missed the 2-0 defeat to Swansea City last time out with a knee injury, remains absent.

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, M. Indi, Muniesa; Cameron, Whelan, Allen; Shaqiri, Berahino, Arnautovic
Subs: Grant, Bardsley, Pieters, Adam, Diouf, Crouch, Ramadan

West Ham United: Adrian, Fonte, Collins, Reid, Fernandes, Masuaku, Nordtveit, Kouyate, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri
Subs: Randolph, Byram, Cresswell, Noble, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
