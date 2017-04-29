Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 14:38 UK
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage as Stoke City welcome the visit of West Ham United in the Premier League.
Both sides currently find themselves in the middle of a clutch of mid-table clubs aiming to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
Follow all of the action from the bet365 Stadium with our minute-by-minute updates below.
Please note that this fixture gets underway at 3pm.
2.38pmStoke look to be safe excluding a damaging run in the closing stages of the season. One player that will be delighted despite the club's struggles is keeper Jack Butland. The youngster will be making his second consecutive appearance today after coming back from being out for 13 months with ankle problems last week.
2.35pmAs for Hammers coach Bilic, he is insisting that his charges look at their four remaining fixtures as individual cup finals:
"People are talking about who is safe but it is irrelevant. We have four games left, a big game on Saturday and we are looking for points. There is a gap between us and mid-table, it is a small gap but with four games to go we are talking about 12 points and we have to concentrate on our next game. We are approaching them as four cup finals."
2.34pmBoth managers have been speaking about the importance of this contest in the build-up to today. Here's what Stoke coach Hughes has had to say, according to BBC Sport:
"The mood's fine. We're looking forward to the game. It's an important one for us, clearly. We were obviously disappointed with the result last weekend but, I've said all season, when we've had a disappointment, more often that not we've bounced back. And I fully expect us to have a good performance in front of our home crowd, get past 40 [points] and see if we can finish the season on a high."
2.30pmStoke often proves a difficult place to visit for sides travelling to the 365. Long have Stoke been known for an impressive array of set-piece tactics, although West Ham have proven adroit from a dead-ball situation this campaign. The Hammers have actually scored a league-high 20 goals from set pieces this term, even with Andy Carroll missing a large proportion of games.
2.27pmHughes too boats a rather impressive record when facing up against the Hammers. The Stoke boss is unbeaten against West Ham in the Premier League, having won three and drawn four of their last seven meetings together.
2.25pmOne advantage that might just sway in Stoke's favour today is their home advantage - that is if history is to be believed. West Ham The Hammers have won on just one of their last seven visits to Stoke across all competitions.
2.20pmGoals have been one major stumbling block for today's hosts in recent weeks. Stoke have failed to score in four of their previous seven league games. Striker Berahino has now also gone 24 league games without notching.
2.19pmShould the away side want to take points away from this clash, West Ham will need to improve on their defending in the closing stages. Statistics show that the Hammers have conceded in the 83rd minute or beyond in every one of their last four league games on the road.
2.18pmLast week's goalless stalemate with Everton proved to be an important fixture for the Hammers. Bilic's men have now kept two clean sheets in their last three league fixtures, despite a run of conceding in 10 games prior to producing those recent shutouts.
2.06pmProceedings were beginning to look slightly dangerous for West Ham following a run of difficult fixtures in the league. The Hammers have only won only once in their last 10 league fixtures. However, they are now unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches games after collecting a win and two draws in recent weeks.
2.04pmThings have not played out too kindly for Stoke in recent weeks. The Potters have lost five times in their last six matches. The club's only points in that run of games came via a win against Hull City in their last game at the 365.
2.02pmBoth of these teams currently find themselves in the middle of the Premier League standings, with just one point separating 11th-placed Stoke and the 14th-placed Hammers. As it stands, Mark Hughes and Slaven Bilic's charges are among a number of clubs aiming to avoid the pressure of dropping down into the scrambling relegation pack.
2.00pmGood afternoon all and thank you for joining us as we bring you live coverage of Stoke City's Premier League clash with visitors West Ham United at the bet365 Stadium.