West Ham United edged further towards guaranteed Premier League safety after earning a point against Stoke City in an entertaining goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

Saido Berahino has struggled in the box since joining the Potters but he had the chance to end his problematic goal drought when he broke free inside the area, only for his effort on the turn to be blocked just in front of goal.

The home side had returning keeper Jack Butland to thank midway through the first half, as the youngster produced a memorable save to deny Andre Ayew's overhead kick.

Stoke perhaps dominated possession in the opening period, although West Ham appeared more enterprising and might have found a lead had Jonathan Calleri made better use of his feet before the half-time whistle.

Hammers full-back Aaron Cresswell was introduced during the break and his lapse in concentration almost proved costly early on in the second half, this time as Joe Allen flashed a volley just wide of the near post from Glenn Johnson's cross.

The visitors almost came unstuck once more moments later when Marko Arnautovic found Xherdan Shaqiri free inside the area, leaving the Swiss international to fire wide of the target without troubling Adrian.

Stoke stopper Butland might have been absent for 13 months prior to last weekend, but the keeper proved to be in outstanding form as he produced two standout saves on the bounce to deny Ayew and then Calleri down low after the hour mark.

With the game moving from end to end with little moment for pause, Adrian matched Butland for heroics as he smothered the ball off the line following a point-blank header from Arnautovic in order to secure a vital point on the road for Slaven Bilic's men.