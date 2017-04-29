Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
0-0
West HamWest Ham United

Muniesa (17')
FT

Result: West Ham claim important away point with goalless draw at Stoke City

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United secure an important point away at Stoke City in the Premier League as they aim to guarantee themselves safety from a potential relegation scrap.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 17:02 UK

West Ham United edged further towards guaranteed Premier League safety after earning a point against Stoke City in an entertaining goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

Saido Berahino has struggled in the box since joining the Potters but he had the chance to end his problematic goal drought when he broke free inside the area, only for his effort on the turn to be blocked just in front of goal.

The home side had returning keeper Jack Butland to thank midway through the first half, as the youngster produced a memorable save to deny Andre Ayew's overhead kick.

Stoke perhaps dominated possession in the opening period, although West Ham appeared more enterprising and might have found a lead had Jonathan Calleri made better use of his feet before the half-time whistle.

Hammers full-back Aaron Cresswell was introduced during the break and his lapse in concentration almost proved costly early on in the second half, this time as Joe Allen flashed a volley just wide of the near post from Glenn Johnson's cross.

The visitors almost came unstuck once more moments later when Marko Arnautovic found Xherdan Shaqiri free inside the area, leaving the Swiss international to fire wide of the target without troubling Adrian.

Stoke stopper Butland might have been absent for 13 months prior to last weekend, but the keeper proved to be in outstanding form as he produced two standout saves on the bounce to deny Ayew and then Calleri down low after the hour mark.

With the game moving from end to end with little moment for pause, Adrian matched Butland for heroics as he smothered the ball off the line following a point-blank header from Arnautovic in order to secure a vital point on the road for Slaven Bilic's men.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Read Next:
Antonio out for season with "significant injury"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jack Butland, Jonathan Calleri, Andre Ayew, Saido Berahino, Joe Allen, Aaron Cresswell, Glenn Johnson, Adrian, Slaven Bilic, Marko Arnautovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United - as it happened
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: West Ham claim important away point with goalless draw at Stoke City
 Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Team News: West Ham United unchanged against Stoke City
Peter Crouch reveals oatcake addictionResult: Swansea see off lethargic StokeTeam News: Llorente passed fit for SwanseaLive Commentary: Swansea 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedHughes tips Berahino to find scoring touch
Clement: 'Swansea up for relegation battle'Butland "ready to go" after recovering from injuryJohnson signs new one-year Stoke dealGlen Johnson to pen new Stoke deal?Llorente: 'Stoke match is must-win'
> Stoke City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United - as it happened
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: West Ham claim important away point with goalless draw at Stoke City
 Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Team News: West Ham United unchanged against Stoke City
Antonio to remain at West Ham this summer?Bilic praises "unbelievable" SturridgeBilic: 'West Ham players have more confidence'Palace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?West Ham respond to HMRC probe
Newcastle's Charnley 'arrested over transfer dealings'West Ham 'consider swoop for Cairns'Bilic "really pleased" with West HamResult: Everton held by West Ham in bore drawTeam News: Carroll out, Reid returns for West Ham
> West Ham United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
15Crystal Palace34115184654-838
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 