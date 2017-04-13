Slaven Bilic admits that losing Michail Antonio for the remainder of the campaign is "a big blow" for West Ham United.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that midfielder Michail Antonio will miss the rest of the season with a "significant injury".

The 27-year-old has been in inspired form for the Hammers in an otherwise disappointing season for his side, seeing his impressive displays rewarded with a call-up to the England senior side.

Antonio has already spent time on the sidelines this campaign, being forced to pull out of the Three Lions' latest squad, and the hamstring strain suffered against Swansea City last weekend will now keep him out for at least the next six weeks.

"It's a big blow with Antonio because he has been good in every game. It is a significant injury," Bilic told reporters. "We still have options up front with Andy Carroll and Jonathan Calleri."

Bilic also revealed that right-back Sam Byram is carrying a knock and is in a race against time to feature in this weekend's Premier League meeting with Sunderland, but Carroll has shaken off his recent injury issue.