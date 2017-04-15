Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
3-1
Hull City
Arnautovic (6'), Crouch (67'), Shaqiri (80')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Maguire (51')
Niasse (45'), Markovic (70')

Marco Silva bemoans missed opportunity for Hull City

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Marco Silva bemoans his side's finishing during the 3-1 defeat to Stoke City as the Tigers fell to a 14th away league defeat of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 21:46 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has admitted that his side missed a "big chance" to boost their survival hopes with a positive result against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this evening.

Harry Maguire cancelled out Marko Arnautovic's early opener to level things up for the Tigers, only for Peter Crouch and Xherdan Shaqiri to score in the final 25 minutes as Hull fell to a fifth consecutive away league defeat and 14th of the season.

Silva believes that his side could have come away with at least a point had they been more ruthless in front of goal, and acknowledged that they must improve if they are to avoid the drop this season.

"The difference is clear to me - it's the finishing. We had a lot of chances like Stoke; they scored and we didn't score," he told reporters.

"We lost the big chance to take points. This is what I feel in this moment. Now is the moment to look at the table and look at the results of our opponents but I prefer to analyse our performance.

"To take points away, and at home, we need to improve. We can't start like we did first 15 minutes."

Hull currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of Swansea City.

Abel Hernandez for Hull on January 1, 2015
Read Next:
Hernandez: 'No Hull contact over new deal'
>
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Harry Maguire, Marko Arnautovic, Peter Crouch, Xherdan Shaqiri, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva bemoans missed opportunity for Hull City
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Result: Hull City remain close to danger after falling to defeat at Stoke City
 Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Team News: Saido Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XI
Hernandez: 'No Hull contact over new deal'Hull midfielder Meyler out for rest of seasonClement: 'Relegation battle down to two teams'Marco Silva targets end to away-day bluesHull City hopeful of Marco Silva stay?
Result: Man City make light work of HullTeam News: Four changes for CityLive Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'Silva doing an outstanding job'Silva: 'No talks over future until summer'
> Hull City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 