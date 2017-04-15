Hull City manager Marco Silva bemoans his side's finishing during the 3-1 defeat to Stoke City as the Tigers fell to a 14th away league defeat of the season.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has admitted that his side missed a "big chance" to boost their survival hopes with a positive result against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this evening.

Harry Maguire cancelled out Marko Arnautovic's early opener to level things up for the Tigers, only for Peter Crouch and Xherdan Shaqiri to score in the final 25 minutes as Hull fell to a fifth consecutive away league defeat and 14th of the season.

Silva believes that his side could have come away with at least a point had they been more ruthless in front of goal, and acknowledged that they must improve if they are to avoid the drop this season.

"The difference is clear to me - it's the finishing. We had a lot of chances like Stoke; they scored and we didn't score," he told reporters.

"We lost the big chance to take points. This is what I feel in this moment. Now is the moment to look at the table and look at the results of our opponents but I prefer to analyse our performance.

"To take points away, and at home, we need to improve. We can't start like we did first 15 minutes."

Hull currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of Swansea City.