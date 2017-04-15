Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
3-1
Hull City
Arnautovic (6'), Crouch (67'), Shaqiri (80')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Maguire (51')
Niasse (45'), Markovic (70')

Result: Hull City remain close to danger after falling to defeat at Stoke City

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City remain just two points above the Premier League's bottom three after falling to a 3-1 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Hull City have suffered a damaging blow in their fight against Premier League relegation after falling to a 3-1 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.

Marko Arnautovic put the hosts ahead with a thumping strike six minutes in, cutting onto his right foot after being played in by Xherdan Shaqiri and lashing in off the underside of the crossbar.

The first half ended with just the one goal in it, but the Tigers drew level six minutes after the restart when Lazar Markovic's blocked effort was bundled in off the post by Harry Maguire on the rebound.

However, a double substitution by the hosts turned the tide as Jon Walters crossed for fellow replacement Peter Crouch to restore the lead.

The Potters then killed the game off in spectacular fashion 10 minutes before full time when Shaqiri took aim from 30 yards and fired a ferocious shot past the helpless Eldin Jakupovic.

Despite the defeat, Marco Silva's charges remain two points outside the relegation zone thanks to Swansea City's loss at Watford, while Mark Hughes's side climb to 11th in the table.

Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'
>
View our homepages for Marko Arnautovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Eldin Jakupovic, Marco Silva, Mark Hughes, Jon Walters, Jonathan Walters, Peter Crouch, Harry Maguire, Lazar Markovic, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Result: Hull City remain close to danger after falling to defeat at Stoke City
 Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Team News: Saido Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XI
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Report: Galatasaray keen on Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony
Hughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'Ryan Shawcross tops Newcastle wishlist?Bojan Krkic denies Espanyol reportsHughes: 'Judge Berahino next season'Butland 'to make Stoke return on Monday'
Joe Allen facing two weeks on sidelinesHughes frustrated with Stoke defeatResult: Liverpool survive Stoke scare to stay thirdTeam News: Firmino, Coutinho on Liverpool benchLive Commentary: Stoke 1-2 Liverpool - as it happened
> Stoke City Homepage
More Hull City News
Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Result: Hull City remain close to danger after falling to defeat at Stoke City
 Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Team News: Saido Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XI
 David Meyler and Marcus Rashford in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City midfielder David Meyler out for rest of season
Hernandez: 'No Hull contact over new deal'Clement: 'Relegation battle down to two teams'Marco Silva targets end to away-day bluesHull City hopeful of Marco Silva stay?Result: Man City make light work of Hull
Team News: Four changes for CityLive Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'Silva doing an outstanding job'Silva: 'No talks over future until summer'Result: Hull out of dropzone after thriller
> Hull City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City32188660352562
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31118123737041
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 