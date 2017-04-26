Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet says that it is "possible" that Chelsea captain John Terry will move to the Chinese Super League this summer.

The defender will end a glittering career at Chelsea when the season comes to an end, pulling the curtain down on a 22-year association with the West London outfit.

Numerous clubs have been linked to the former England captain, and Poyet, who spent five years playing for Chelsea, believes that the lucrative league in the Far East is an option.

"It is a great opportunity for him and for all the teams here [in China], including us," the Uruguayan told talkSPORT.

"The latest change of the quantity of foreigners on the pitch stops some clubs from bringing in defenders, but we are talking about a special one. It is a great possibility that China will be one of the possible situations for John Terry in the future."

The 36-year-old has won 14 major honours at Chelsea.