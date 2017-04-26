New Transfer Talk header

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet backs John Terry to move to China

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet says that it is "possible" that Chelsea captain John Terry will move to the Chinese Super League this summer.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet has claimed that it is a realistic possibility that John Terry will move to the Chinese Super League.

The defender will end a glittering career at Chelsea when the season comes to an end, pulling the curtain down on a 22-year association with the West London outfit.

Numerous clubs have been linked to the former England captain, and Poyet, who spent five years playing for Chelsea, believes that the lucrative league in the Far East is an option.

"It is a great opportunity for him and for all the teams here [in China], including us," the Uruguayan told talkSPORT.

"The latest change of the quantity of foreigners on the pitch stops some clubs from bringing in defenders, but we are talking about a special one. It is a great possibility that China will be one of the possible situations for John Terry in the future."

The 36-year-old has won 14 major honours at Chelsea.

Odion Ighalo and Marc Muniesa in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City on March 19, 2016
Shanghai Shenhua 'want Odion Ighalo'
