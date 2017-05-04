New Transfer Talk header

David Moyes 'to overhaul Sunderland squad'

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sunderland boss David Moyes reportedly tells Black Cats chairman Ellis Short that he wants "an entirely new team" for the 2017-18 Championship season.
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Sunderland boss David Moyes has reportedly informed Black Cats chairman Ellis Short that he wants "an entirely new team" for an assault on the Championship next season.

Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League has already been confirmed, despite the fact that the club still have four league games of the 2016-17 campaign to play.

It is understood that Moyes wants to stay at the Stadium of Light this summer, although according to The Telegraph, it will depend on whether the Scot is given assurances from chairman Short.

The report claims that Moyes will make "radical changes" at the club this summer, and the former Manchester United boss has already lined up deals for a number of players currently playing in the Championship.

Lamine Kone, Fabio Borini, Jordan Pickford and Jermain Defoe are among those likely to leave the relegated club in this summer's transfer window, while Joleon Lescott and Steven Pienaar are also expected to depart.

Despite already being relegated, Sunderland still have a big part to play at both ends of the Premier League this season as they welcome bottom-three battlers Hull City and Swansea City in their next two, before finishing the campaign with trips to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jack Rodwell of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
