John Terry to join Diego Costa in China?

Chelsea defender John Terry has reportedly been offered a two-year contract by Tianjin Quanjian.

Last month, Terry announced that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and he has been linked with a transfer to clubs all around the world.

Several Premier League teams are said to be interested but according to The Sun, Tianjin are looking to make their second raid on the West Londoners.

It has been claimed that the 36-year-old has been given the chance to sign a lucrative two-year deal to join Diego Costa in the Chinese Super League.

It is unlikely that the terms would match the £25m per year that have allegedly been offered to the Blues forward, but it may prove to be the most attractive financial package he could earn ahead of making a decision at the end of the campaign.

Terry has played just 357 minutes of football since September 11.