A report claims that Chelsea forward Diego Costa will join Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian in a £75m deal at the end of the season.

The Spain international was strongly linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window, but Chelsea ultimately managed to keep hold of the former Atletico Madrid centre-forward.

Costa's future has again been the subject of speculation over the last couple of weeks, however, and according to El Larguero, the 28-year-old has agreed a £25m-a-year contract with Tianjin Quanjian.

The same report claims that Chelsea will receive £75m for a player that has scored 57 times in 115 appearances since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014.

Tianjin Quanjin, who are currently managed by former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro, already have the likes of Alexandre Pato and Axel Witsel in their ranks.