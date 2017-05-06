New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea preparing £30m bid for defender Kostas Manolas

Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
© Getty Images
Roma defender Kostas Manolas is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side Chelsea, who have sent scouts to watch him up close against AC Milan this weekend.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas and could push ahead with a £30m offer in the summer, according to a report.

The Greece international has already been linked with an array of Premier League clubs over the past 12 months, as well as fallen Italian giants Inter Milan.

Premier League champions-elect Chelsea are said to have sent scouts to watch Manolas up close against AC Milan this weekend, with boss Antonio Conte keen to add defensive cover for next season.

It is claimed by Italian outlet tuttomercatoweb that, should Conte receive positive feedback from his scouts, a big-money bid will be tabled.

Manolas has featured 29 times in the league for Roma this season, boasting a pass-completion rate of 87% and playing a key part in the club's attempt to finish in Serie A's top two.

Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Read Next:
Everton join chase for Kostas Manolas?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kostas Manolas, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Report: Chelsea preparing £30m bid for defender Kostas Manolas
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Diego Costa speculation is not important'
 David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
David Luiz: 'I have matured as a player'
Stoke join race to sign John TerryChelsea join race for Celtic defender?John Terry to join Diego Costa in China?Inter Milan maintain interest in Conte?Wilkins urges Chelsea to keep Fabregas
Chelsea keen to complete Stockdale deal?Preview: Chelsea vs. MiddlesbroughConte: 'Chelsea must cope with pressure'Luiz, Kante doubtful for Boro visitThree Spurs players on April POTM shortlist
> Chelsea Homepage
More Roma News
Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Report: Chelsea preparing £30m bid for defender Kostas Manolas
 Nacho Monreal of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Roma keen on signing Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal?
 Caption:Roma's forward Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match on January 11, 2015
Roma sporting director: 'Francesco Totti to retire this summer'
De Rossi 'regrets' not leaving RomaNapoli show interest in Szczesny?Wenger to consider Szczesny return?Roma's 'bid for Chelsea target accepted'Inter Milan 'win race to sign Manolas'
Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?Radja Nainggolan reveals Chelsea talksMan Utd to face Man City in pre-seasonMan City close to finalising £30m Rudiger deal?Europa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quarters
> Roma Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 