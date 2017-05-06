Roma defender Kostas Manolas is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side Chelsea, who have sent scouts to watch him up close against AC Milan this weekend.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas and could push ahead with a £30m offer in the summer, according to a report.

The Greece international has already been linked with an array of Premier League clubs over the past 12 months, as well as fallen Italian giants Inter Milan.

Premier League champions-elect Chelsea are said to have sent scouts to watch Manolas up close against AC Milan this weekend, with boss Antonio Conte keen to add defensive cover for next season.

It is claimed by Italian outlet tuttomercatoweb that, should Conte receive positive feedback from his scouts, a big-money bid will be tabled.

Manolas has featured 29 times in the league for Roma this season, boasting a pass-completion rate of 87% and playing a key part in the club's attempt to finish in Serie A's top two.