Inter Milan have won the race to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas, according to reports.

The 25-year-old moved to the Stadio Olimpico from Olympiacos in 2014 and has made a name for himself as one of the brightest young defenders in Serie A.

Manolas is said to be on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but ESPN claims that the Nerazzurri have agreed a £36.9m deal for the Greece international ahead of a summer switch.

Manolas's current Giallorossi deal runs out in 2019 and he is said to have rejected any talk of a contract extension with the Italian capital club.